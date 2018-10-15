Sarkodie is a nobody – Shatta Wale replies rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss

Dancehall sensation Shatta Wale has finally replied rapper Sarkodie, after the latter described him as an artiste who wears “alumi” chains.

Sarkodie totally ripped Shatta Wale apart in his freestyle song, which was released last Wednesday, titled “My Advice”.

In one of his lines, the rapper said: “I’m trying to leave a blueprint. I’m from Tema, what the f**k did you think? Memp3 kasa but I’m touching on a few things.

“Gyae alumi no sh3 na k)hy3 cue blings!,” he cheekily added.

Until now Shatta Wale had not spoken about that ‘punchline’, but chose to address the rapper’s ‘alumi’ diss during the launch of his album, titled “The Reign”.

Whiles performing to his passionate fans, the SM boss paused and refuted Sarkodie’s claim that he wears ‘alumi’ chains, adding that the rapper is a “nobody”.

“I want some nice girl wey e dey here wey e bi Sarkodie fan, I wan give am my gold chain make e go check if I ever wear alumi before.

“E no get fan for here then e mean say Sarkodie be nobody,” Shatta Wale bullishly remarked.

“The Reign” album was launched on Saturday at the Fantasy Dome, Accra.