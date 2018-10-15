Why Shatta Wale shed tears on stage at ‘Reign’ album launch

Sensational dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was full of emotions during the launch of his latest music album.

On Saturday, Shatta Wale finally launched his much talked about album titled “The Reign” at the Fantasy dome in Accra.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king had a sold-out concert, with many of his ever-loving fans filling the whole place.

Visibly consumed by the love shown to him by his passionate fans, the “Ayoo” hit maker could no longer hide his emotions.

A poignant Shatta Wale paused his performance and began to shed tears on stage.

Caught in his emotions, the SM boss proclaimed: “They no go fit me, they no go fit me, I swear.”

I have really suffered; don't try me - Shatta Wale gets emotional

Meanwhile, Shatta Michy also surprisingly showed up on stage to perform together with her once long-time fiancé. The pair have not been on good terms in recent months since reportedly breaking up earlier this year.

However, the album launch presented the perfect opportunity for them to put everything behind them and to reconcile. Shatta Wale openly proposed to Shatta Michy on stage, before the couple later shared a passionate kiss.

Shatta Wale also on Sunday posted something on Twitter that suggests that he will respond to Sarkodie's diss track, Advice soon.