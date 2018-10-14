modernghana logo

31 minutes ago | General News

Veteran Movie Producer Danfo B.A is dead

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Veteran Ghanaian Movie Producer and distributor Danfo BA born Kwaku Boakye is dead.

Danfo B.A is one of the leading movie producers and distributors in Ghana who has nurtured and produced many movie and music stars.

Danfo BA has undoubtedly contributed to the Ghanaian entertainment industry enormously.

He has produced over hundred movies out of which about fifty was in collaboration with Socrate Sarfo's Movie Africa Production.

A source close to Danfo B.A's family confirmed his death to Attractivemustapha/ModernGhana.com and said the family will make an announcement soon.

The entire staff and associates of ModernGhana.com sends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

