Shatta Wale Sends A Message To His Fans After A Successful Album Launch
Reign is finally here , Shatta Wale successfully launched his album yesterday , Saturday 13th October , 2013.
The ‘Reign’ album was held at the fantasy Dome in Labadi and thousands of fans trooped in to support the SM boss.
However , after a successful album launch , Shatta Wale has taken to his facebook page to thank his fans who showed up to support his album launch
Shatta Wale posted a flier on his facebook timeline with ‘inscription’ : ” Thank You Shatta Movement Family . Love You ”
Watch videos below