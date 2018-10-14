Shatta Wale Sends A Message To His Fans After A Successful Album Launch

Reign is finally here , Shatta Wale successfully launched his album yesterday , Saturday 13th October , 2013.

The ‘Reign’ album was held at the fantasy Dome in Labadi and thousands of fans trooped in to support the SM boss.

However , after a successful album launch , Shatta Wale has taken to his facebook page to thank his fans who showed up to support his album launch

Shatta Wale posted a flier on his facebook timeline with ‘inscription’ : ” Thank You Shatta Movement Family . Love You ”

