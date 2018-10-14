First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHS150,000

On Saturday, self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale launched his talked about "Reign" album.

The album was launched as the Fantasy Dome, La, Trade Fair Saturday evening.

Thousands of SM Fans throng the concert in their numbers despite a down pour ahead of the album launch.

The 17-song album was released on itunes Saturday morning and later the album was launched at the Fantasy Dome.

Reports say the first copy of the album was sold for GHC150,000.

Shatta Wale was said to have asked for GHC100,000 but was surprised a when businessman bought it for a whopping GHC150,000.