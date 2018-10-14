Shatta Wale openly proposed to his baby mama in front of thousands of fans

modernghana logo

Abu Mubarik - pulse.com.gh
Shatta Wale and Michy are back together.

The two broke up recently after trading counter accusations.

The launch of his "Reign" album Saturday evening, Shatta Wale openly proposed to his baby mama in front of thousands of his fans.

The two later kissed passionately while their three-year-old son, Majesty, wandered on the stage.

In a recent interview about their sour relationship, Michy told the Graphic Showbiz that aside from all their misunderstandings and fightings when they jump on their bed, her baby daddy can 'open fire' to her satisfaction.

According to her, Shatta Wale does not have it easy when they fight as she stands up to him.

She said she is more or less like a wrestler who wouldn't allow herself to be beaten by a man.

