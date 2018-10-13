Chris Attoh and spouse spotted on their honeymoon vacation

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh, has been spotted in a photo with his wife believed to have been taken during their honeymoon.

Attoh tied the knot with his new sweetheart at a private ceremony which took place at North Kaneshie in Accra on Saturday, October 6 .

His new wife known as Betty Jennifer is a Caribbean who is based in the United States of America.

Photos from the plush ceremony have been spotted online with the couple having what appeared to be their first dance.

Both Chris and Bettie were seen beaming with smiles as they tied the knot to become husband and wife.