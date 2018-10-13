modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Celebrity

Cardi B is my ex-lover – Shatta Wale

Isaac Darko - pulse.com.gh
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has disclosed that American rapper and singer Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar known as Cardi B, is his ex-lover.

In an interview with Sammy flex on Accra-based Zylofon FM, the Kakai hitmaker said in jest that: 'Cardi B is my ex-lover; if I go to America we date and if I come to Ghana we break…'

Shatta Wale described Cardi B as a beautiful woman in his song 'Gringo'.

Meanwhile, the controversial dancehall artiste has explained why he featured only Olamide Adedeji, a Nigerian artiste on his 'Reign' album.

'I've found out that Olamide is one guy that has struggled, he's one guy that has proven to Nigerians that he could make it to the top and, so, he has a story like mine,' Shatta Wale stated.

