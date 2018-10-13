Joyce Dzidzor Mensah denies dating Ex-President Mahama

The former AIDS ambassador Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has quelled rumours making rounds on social media that he dated former president John Mahama.

The rumour gained currency after she launched a scathing attack on the ex-president and his wife, Lordina, for ignoring her.

In a letter, she accused the former first couple of turning deaf ears "all this year's as if you are unaware of the injustice you people have done to me."

"The poor has no justice in any part of the world. But even in my poor state, I will fight till I die Just wait for what will unfold soon' She added.

But after speculations that she has had a thing with the ex-president, the actress cum musician denied the charge.

She told Kasapa FM: "I've never dated ex President Mahama. I've met him only once when I and my then colleague HIV/AIDS Ambassadors had gathered for a programme.

"I think at the time he was then sitting Vice President, I never went close to him and has never spoken to him so how can I be dating him. I don't have his telephone number, so why should people even think of those issues.'

It is her first time writing to Mahama?

In 2016, she wrote a letter to then president Mahama to demanding compensation after her contract with the Ghana AIDS Commission was terminated.

She revealed being contracted by the commission to become an AIDS ambassador in a bid to eliminate the stigma HIV/AIDS patients face.

She wrote that the termination of the contract had left her homeless.

What's her HIV status?

She has given conflicting claims about her status.

But the AIDS commission insists she tested positive for HIV.

She recently told the Delay Show that she's not HIV positive, admitting that he double claims on her status has made lose credibility among Ghanaians.