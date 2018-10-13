Sarkodie tweets to support Shatta’s ‘Reign’ album on twitter

Sarkodie has shared a link to Shatta Wale's new album, a few days after he released a song supposedly directed at the dance hall king.

In a tweet on Saturday morning, Sarkodie wrote: “Reign by Shatta Wale. Stream x Download Now.”

A few days ago, Sarkodie released a freestyle track titled 'My Advice.'

Although Sarkodie did not mention who the song was directed to, some suggested it is a diss song for Dance hall artiste Shatta Wale.

In the song, Sarkodie addresses the character who he claims is fond of discrediting other people and describes reserved people as not smart.

He states in the song that he has always advised the character but he does not heed his advice.

This comes on the back of recent attacks on Sarkodie and some other musicians by Shatta Wale.

According to Shatta Wale he is the richest musician in Ghana – and that Sarkodie and other musicians are poor.

But Sarkodie in the song challenged that wealth was not in bragging about a house and cars.

At a part of the song he urged Shatta Wale to stop the foolery and crave for social media attention and rather focus on his career.

The two, in the past, have worked on joint projects like ‘Megye Wo Girl’ and Dancehall Commando.’

In the meantime, Shatta Wale is launching his 'Reign' album today at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citinewsroom.com/Ghana