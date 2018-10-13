Sarkodie Tweets ‘Reign Album’ After ‘Babysitting’ Shatta Wale

Well, if you understand showbiz, you will understand that “beefs” are just to get the fans talking.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale became the center of discussion this week after Sarkodie in a freestyle asked that Shatta Wale stops fooling and focus on making gains out of his music career.

Social Media users were of the view that Sarkodie will not support the REIGN ALBUM but that does not seem to be the case.

The rapper some minute ago tweeted the album cover art with the link to the iTunes store where the album can be purchased to support Shatta Wale.