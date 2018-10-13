Sarkodie’s #Advice: Lacks Content – Mr Logic

Head of the Ghana Association of Songwriters (GAS), Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic says there is no content in Sarkodie’s diss song to dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Mr Logic, therefore, finds it puzzling that the media has heaped praise on Sarkodie for a song that has no benefit to society.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr Logic said “I don’t know why the media is all over the song. I respect Sarkodie’s brand but all the stuff he said in the song we already know about. It looks like the media is happy Shatta is being hit”.

Mr Logic said Sarkodie should have responded to Shatta Wale through an interview and not through song.

The diss song released by rapper Sarkodie targeted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has generated a huge buzz in the country.

‘My Advice’ the title of the diss song against Shatta Wale has got Ghanaians talking since its release, Wednesday,

It seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.