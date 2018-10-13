Video: Rapper Supa joins Kumawood

New social media sensation Supa aka Ghana2pac has now used his little-found fame to venture in a yet-to-be-released Kumawood movie.

Supa was spotted in a kumawood movie acting with the likes of Lil Win, Mercy Asiedu and Vivian Jill in an upcoming movie.

Supa who couldn't hide his excitement took to his Instagram handle to shared this news of his new career on his social media page by posting a video of himself on set and captioning it by thanking his fans for their immense support.

On his Instagram handle, he wrote: "Thank you my fans !! Thank you Nima !! Thank you to lil win .... am in Kumasi ... were ma gyalist at ??? Link up !!"

Supa became a social media sensation when his funny style of rapping and weird walking went viral.

Ghanaians and celebrities got involved in the Supa challenge in honour of the Nima based rapper. Watch video below: