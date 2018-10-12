I will not perform diss songs at my REIGN album Concert – Shatta Wale

Champion Shatta Wale has disclosed in an interview on Zylofon fm that he will not perform any diss song at his reign album concert.

However, Shatta wale emphasized that the reign album concert will end at 12:00 midnight and he meant it. He said, ” I will be on stage at 9:00pm prompt, i will be inviting high profile personalities who don’t joke with their time and it will be an honor to perform for them. Its hight time we performers respect our time and the time of our fans”

He further stated that, People should take this show as one of the greatest show to hit Ghana and also Shatta movement fans should prove people wrong about the perception Ghanaians have about SM fans.

If you want to party hard you can be at the pre-concert party happening this evening at the trade fair centre.

The Reign album talks about the Shatta story and features only Nigerian artiste Olamide.

Talking about why he chose alamide, He said, ” I found out that olamide is one artiste that has proven most of the Nigerian communities wrong that he could make it to the top and we share similar stories. I didn’t want to feature any artiste but he was the right one for the job.”

Watch video below:



