I have fasted 3 times prior to my REIGN concert - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale ended his REIGN media tour at his home grounds Zylofon media (Zylofon fm to be precise).

Shatta Wale disclosed that he has been praying ahead of his reign concert for long and he has been going to the venue grounds to pray.

He said, "Since i am the captain of the team and i believe in prayers. I have fasted 3 times for this particular concert. I have taken this concert so dearly to my heart. This is one particular concert i have never witnessed before. May be i might not perform diss tracks because of the high profile personalities who will be gracing the show."

Shatta wale will tomorrow launch his most anticipated album dubbed “Reign Album” at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

Shatta Wale unveiled the track list and cover art for his upcoming album titled “The Reign”. The occasion took place at the Social Media Week Accra event at the Accra Mall.

Fans should be hopeful of it because the REIGN album is an album of memories and prior to its release has created jobs for the youth.

