K.K. Fosu To Drop Video For ‘Lovers Rock’ Ft. Adina

Kaakyire Kwame Fosu, popularly known in the music scene as K.K. Fosu, has premiered the highly-anticipated video for his latest single titled 'Lovers Rock'.

The music video was premiered on 4Syte TV a few days ago and is currently enjoying some massive views on K.K Fosu's official YouTube channel.

The song, released a couple of weeks ago, featuring one of Ghana rising female artistes, is also enjoying massive air play on most of the local radio stations in the country. It was produced by Ephrain.

The highlife musician, who is credited with a number of hit songs like '6 O' Clock', 'Sudwe', 'Anadwo Yede', 'Alomo', among others, signed a three-year recording and marketing deal with international record label, World Map Records in Accra, in August this year.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of World Map Records, Frank Gogo, the label decided to sign K.K. Fosu on because he has a unique style which is incomparable.