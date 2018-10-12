Shatta Wale sings Joyce Blessings’ “I swerve you” in response to Sarkodie’s advice (Video)

Ghana's self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale sang Joyce Blessings' "I swerve you" after granting a 1 hour interview at Zylofon FM with Sammy flex in what appears to be a subtle response to Sarkodie's diss song "Advice " without mentioning his name.

Since the release of "Advice " by the multi award winning rapper a few days ago, many Ghanaians especially showbiz fans have been expecting a reply from the Gringo hitmaker.

The musician who spoke about his upcoming album launch monitored by Attractivemustapha.com said that it is high time he tells Ghanaian musicians the truth that he is the most richest among all of them.

He also added that though his doors are open for musicians who want to perform at his launch, only two musicians have approached him.

He further stated that he does not really need any of the artiste at the album launch so they not showing interest to perform at his launch does not really bother him.

For now there are no signs of a direct response emanating from the camp of the dancehall king. Attractivemustpha.com will keep you updated.

