Don Jazzy’s Open Flirtations Cause Stir

We don’t know if Don Jazzy and Toke Makinwa will be a perfect match, but we are witnessing the “shoot your shots” moves between the music producer and the popular vlogger.

We have seen relationships creep up from unexpected avenues and this might just be one of those times but we still can’t tell, this might be the beginning of a beautiful thing for Don and Toke.

Toke Makinwa recently wrote a post describing who she calls the complete one and also threw a challenge open to her fans and asked them the qualities their complete one should possess.

This prompted the A-list musician and producer, Don Jazzy to make a video lamenting about being a hungry bachelor who was thinking about how he would get to make a fast meal.

See his tweet below:

Una Dey look for bae wey be #thecompleteone, even Toke. (Don’t tag her o) Me I”m just here, as a hungry bachelor, wondering how long it will take Indomie to make noodles that comes with real fish or chicken inside. That one go definitely be complete bae.

He continued;

@TOKSTARR HELLO BEAUTIFUL. HOPE ALL IS WELL WITH YOU? I JUST SAID I SHOULD CHECK ON YOU O.

Toke caught on this Don Jazzy’s posts and replied him;

HEY DONJAZZY I SAW YOUR TWEET O, WAIT ARE YOU #THECOMPLETEONE????

Hey Donjazzy I saw your tweet o, wait are you #Thecompleteone????

@tokstarr Hello Beautiful. Hope all is well with you? I just said I should check on you o.

and the flirting went on and on, with Don Jazzy trying to back down citing his insecurities, but Toke wasn’t bothered about all that.