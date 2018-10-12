Sarkodie’s Diss Song: M.anifest Welcomes Shatta's Reply

Rapper M.anifest is giving rapper Sarkodie props for his diss song targeted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

“Very interesting angle so I’m looking forward to what the conversation turns out to be…” he said in an interview on Starr FM.

Sarkodie’s diss song, ‘My Advice’, which takes jabs at Shatta Wale, since its release Wednesday, has got the whole country talking.

‘My Advice’ seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Asked what was interesting about Sarkodie’s angle in ‘My Advice, M.anifest said: “His framing…you know sometimes rap battles [are] like a court case. It’s a bit about getting to the truth and it’s a bit about how you frame the truth …

“...we need to think about which direction we are moving in [and] I think that’s what he [Sarkodie] did so I give him props for doing that.”

M.anifest and Sarkodie were also embroiled in one of the biggest rap beefs the country has ever witnessed in 2016.

M.anifest, in his ‘godMC’ track, took digs at Sarkodie after he released his ‘Bossy’ song. Sarkodie also quickly replied M.anifest in his ‘Kanta’ track.

Their beef songs trended on social media for several weeks and generated a lot of public debate.