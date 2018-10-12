Yvonne Nelson Raising Fund For New Mothers

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson is raising funds to support new mothers at various hospitals in the country.

She is doing this through the sale of customised mesh caps.

In an Instagram post, the mother of one stated that she was motivated to embark on this initiative because of the outpouring love shown by mothers to their children though they go through difficult times during child birth.

“My favorite thing about motherhood is the outpouring of love that is non-judgmental and beautiful, and so this month of October, I am giving back to all new mothers, and I would want each and every one of my friends, family and fans to help me by purchasing this lovely mesh cap for only 60ghc,” she posted.

“All proceeds will go to New mothers in different hospitals, God richly bless you. Pls call maana for yours 0540932291,” she noted.

Yvonne has gave birth to her first child, Bryn on October 29, 2017 with her Irish boy friend, Jamie Roberts, a photographer based in the United Kingdom.

She has starred in movies such as 'Princess Tyra,' 'Single and Married,' 'One Night in Vegas,' 'Heart of Men,' 'The Game,' among others.