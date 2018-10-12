Laws Required To Protect Ghana Movie Industry

Mr. Samuel Appiah, a movie producer and director, popularly known as "Sam Power", has urged government to make laws to help protect and salvage the local movie industry.

The increasing influx of foreign contents on the Ghanaian audio-visual platform, was becoming very worrisome, which impedes Ghana's cultural values.

According to "Sam Power", government had not done enough to protect the local movie industry and this had largely led to the downward surge of its activities of exalting Ghana's culture.

"Government is not helping the local film industry, because the influx of foreign contents on our networks is becoming a disturbing phenomenon and I think the government should do more to protect the local industry to help preserve our culture," he told GNA Entertainment.

He said one of the major ways to help revive the local film industry was by improving the cinema infrastructure adding that it would also help facilitate the premiering of their content, as well as revenue for the producers and all stakeholders in the movie chain.