Shotkode Takes Music Industry By Storm

Alfred Donkor, known in the music circles as "Shotkode" has joined Ghana's top music outfit, World Map Records.

The young Afro-Highlife music sensation, recently released his first single titled "Lizard" and has been tipped by many to make an indelible mark in the Ghanaian music circles.

In an interview with GNA Entertainment, "Shotkode" expressed delight with his new move, as he has set sights on doing good music and giving out his best.

"Doing good music has been very challenging, but joining World Map record would help to be focused on doing greater things.

"Ghanaians should watch out for "Shotkode" and World Map Records, we have some good songs to be released very soon and they would certainly enjoy my music.

"I would take them to a different level soon," he said.

"Shotkode" also revealed that, he was currently working on his next track with Ghanaian music legend KK Fosu and would be out doored later in the year.