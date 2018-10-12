Guru Advises Shatta Not To Reply Sarkodie “Diss”

Rapper Guru has joined the tall list of celebrities who have commented, Sarkodie’s freestyle video in which he has dissed dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Guru has advised Shatta Wale not to attempt to reply Sarkodie because it wouldn’t inure to his ultimate benefit.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

For Guru, any attempt to beef any graduate of Adom FM’s Kasahari Level will result in fatal injury.

“Ever try DR Duncan’s Kasahari rappers! They will end u #period,” he tweeted.

“Don’t reply else u will shift the focus of your album n trust u will lose Big time! The street is yours protect it else 3be friwonsa [sic]. They are pushing you to make a mighty mistake hmm DON’T! [because] Today is not a good day for you!” he added.