Kuami Eugene Praises Adom TV 'Nsoromma' Wonder kid

Singer Eugene Marfo, known in music circles as Kuami Eugene, has commended Gideon Nhyiraba Osei, a contestant in the ongoing music reality show, Nsoromma on Adom TV.

Kuami Eugene took to social media to praise Gideon who performed his song, ‘Wish Me Well’, saying “This Young Man is the new #RockStar???? in town. Too Much Talent. #Nsoroma @adomtv”.

Kuami Eugene’s endorsement of Gideon comes just hours after another musician, Adina also endorsed the performance of another contestant on the Nsoromma reality show.

Adina praised Blessing Alovor, for her exceptional performance of her song, ‘Killing Me Softly’.

The maiden edition of Adom TV’s Nsoromma reality show started at the Providence Events Center at the International Trade Fair in La, Accra on Sunday, October 7 to some outstanding performances from the first 10 contestants.

The centre came alive as patrons were treated to some amazing performances from the contestants, who performed highlife genre songs from renowned musicians such as Akwaboah, Adina, Daddy Lumba, Pat Thomas, Joe Mettle among others.

The show will continue next Sunday as the next set of 10 contestants will treat the audience to, what is expected to be another great dose of music, mostly of hip/hilife genres.