Sarkodie 'nailed' Shatta Wale diss - Vodafone CEO

The CEO of Vodafone Ghana has waded into the trending diss song released by rapper Sarkodie targeted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

Yolanda Cuba commenting on ‘My Advice’ released by Sarkodie commended the rapper’s creativity stating that he “nailed” it.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, the Vodafone boss said, “let me be honest, I listened to Sarkodie’s beat and he nailed it. Let’s give credit where credit is due.”

She further added that “how Sarkodie actually did the song is fantastic; listening to the words, the beat and the flow.”

The diss song, ‘My Advice’, which takes jabs at Shatta Wale, since its release Wednesday, has sent social media buzzing.

‘My Advice’ seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

Interestingly, Yolanda Cuba revealed that Shatta Wale and Adina are two of her favourite Ghanaian musicians.

