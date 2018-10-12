I don’t want to record with any mainstream act - Rapper

Known in real life as Jerry Anaba after his energetic performance at the just ended 2018 Radio and Television award RTP has revealed in an interview about his upcoming project.

The "P-One" hitmaker in an interview averred that he's not willing to record any single with any mainstream Ghanaian artistes for now.

He affirmed that although it's his wish to have a collaboration or record with any artistes he sees it as piracy and he won't do such a thing.

In thevideo, Kwadee asserted that he's back and people who listen to his timeless music will soon release his maiden single produced by Buda.

Mr Anaba, added that he's here to stay and also going to tell his story in the music he composes.