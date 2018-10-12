Kwaw Kese To Attend Shatta’s “Reign” Album Concert

CEO of Mad Time Entertainment, Kwaw Kese says if Shatta Wale invites him to the Reign album he will go.

According to him, he does not want to see any artist going down and also no human being can kill someone's career.

Speaking in an interview with Puls Ghana, When asked if he will go for Shatta Wale's Reign album concert he said unless he is called too.

"Oh how I go pass through, someones show how can u go there without the person's invites but if he calls me I will attend ".

He went on to say that he knows the Gringo hitmaker is strong and he wishes him all the best in his album concert on Saturday 0ctober 13 2018.

The 'Abodam' hitmaker is set to release a new song title "Yesu Ajomawura" then official Christmas titled 'Unlooking' featuring Samini and VVIP. Watch the video below: