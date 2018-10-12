modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Music News

Sarkodie’s Fans Blast Shatta’s Alleged Girlfriend “Bigail”

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
So after the release of the biggest diss track in history, the alleged girlfriend of the diss-ee (Shatta) attacked the diss-er (Sarkodie).

BigailMusic posted a video on her page after the mayhem caused by 'My Advice'. In the video, she is heard supporting her supposed boyfriend Shatta and calling the punch lines in the diss song as weak. She captioned the video saying, '@shattawalenima is the only musician in Gh. @sarkodie go to bed, weak lyrics.

This didn't please loyal fans of Sark Nation as they came for blood. Even though I don't support obscenities, these comments are helluva funny. Read some of these comments below.

1011201864146 ptkwn0a442 bigailtroll

Instagram comment

1011201864146 vbqduhgtsn bigailtroll2

Instagram comment

1011201864146 n6iul8w331 bigailtroll3

Instagram comment

1011201864146 rwnyqdcp53 bigailtroll4

instagram comment

1011201864147 m6htk8w331 bigailtroll5

Instagram comment

