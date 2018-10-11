MUSIGA Set To Hold 1st Biennial Conference

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will hold its first biennial conference at Samrit Hotel in Cape Coast on Friday, October 12 and Saturday, October 13, 2018.

Over 50 delegates from all over the country are expected to participate in the conference and other associations in the creative arts are expected to deliver solidarity messages.

The conference is expected to, among other things, ratify the amended constitution of the union and discuss some policy issues.

It will also review the roadmap for the MUSIGA elections next year, which will usher in a new president with the completion of Obour's two-term limit as president.

The constitutional amendments followed the decision of the last congress of the union held in Cape Coast, which resolved that the constitution be amended to allow for a universal suffrage of the union's members.

In line with this, a constitutional amendment committee, led by Lawyer Papa Danquah of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), was set up to ensure the recommended amendments. After extensive consultation and review, all is set for the ratification of the constitution at the conference.

In addition to the universal suffrage of all card-bearing members, another significant amendment in the constitution is the reservation of the position of second vice president to women, the creation of a position for national youth organiser and a national women's organiser to ensure the enhanced gender balance in the union.

MUSIGA's President Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) said, “This conference is one of the steps the union is taking to ensure that leadership is closer to members nationally. It will also pave the way for the universal suffrage for all members of the union.”

MUSIGA which was established in 1974 is affiliated to the TUC and is a member of the Union of Informal Workers Association (UNIWA). The union has over 4,000 members nationally with regional branches.

The conference is being sponsored VIP Transport, Samrit Hotel, Forestry Commission and Ghana Culture Forum.