Praye Drops Fresh Single “Gbang Gban”

After starving fans of their songs for about four years, music trio Praye are ready to serve music lovers with their latest single.

The song, 'Gbang Gban,' produced by Lynx Entertainment artiste Kidi, will be released tomorrow, October 12, 2018.

Speaking on Citi FM's 'Celebrity Radar' about a week ago, Choirmaster (a member of the group) said they would be releasing two singles of their upcoming ten-track album, before the end of the year.

“The group is ready. So far we've recorded about songs but in the meantime we are dropping two. It took us a long time but we have been preparing to give something good to our fans. In a week or two, our fans are going to have a feel of the Christmas banger,” he said.

Since they announced their comeback the trio have seriously been promoting their group works on their social media handles.

The group, comprising Choirmaster, Kente and Big J Cartel, mounted the stage of the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to thrill music fans to their old hit songs.

The Praye group joined the music industry in 2004 after they emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations talent hunt.

They gained much prominent in Ghanaian music industry and other African countries with hit songs such as 'Shordy,' 'Angelina,' 'Jacket', among others.

In 2014, members of the group went their separate ways but two of them (Kente and Big J) came back later to keep the group and produced few songs.

Praye

Choirmaster after the break up also released songs like 'Catwalk,' 'Ghana's Most Beautiful' and 'Pull Him Down' and 'Double Up.'

Former manager of Becca, Kiki Banson of EKB Records is behind the comeback of the Praye Group.

It is expected that their first single 'Gban Gban' will cement their return to the Ghanaian music industry as a group.