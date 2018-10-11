Becca Glows In Jaw-Dropping Snapshot

Rebecca “Becca” Acheampong is still basking in the glory of her two-month old marriage and she has provided proof of the goodness of the union with Mr Right.

The songstress who released her latest track “Nana” few months to her marriage has gone silent on social media for a while to relish her new life as a wife.

Though she occasionally throws in a photo or two, she has kept her new family life on low key.

Becca, has however sent shockwaves on social media after she shared an electrifying snapshot of herself cooling off at an unidentified location on Instagram.

Becca got married in a beautiful traditional ceremony on Saturday, August 18, to her Nigerian beau, Tobi Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel.

Tobi is the former Business Manager of Nigerian artiste, Ice Prince, and is reportedly a doctor.

The private ceremony attracted a lot of personalities in the Ghanaian and Nigerian entertainment sphere including Yvonne Nelson, Jackie Appiah, Zynell Zuh, Joselyn Dumas, Stacy Amoateng, Sandra Ankobiah, Chantelle Asante, Quophi Okyeame, Ice Prince and Nollywood actress, Dakore Egbuson Akande and her husband.