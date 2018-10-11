‘Stingy Sarkodie Must Shut Up!’

Popular celebrity bloggers who go by the name “those called celebs” have descended heavily on rapper Sarkodie, describing him as one of cheap personality.

Their remark comes after the ace rapper released a freestyle titled #Advice to supposedly diss dancehall sensation, Shatta Wale.

The bloggers argued that Sarkodie has no locus to undermine Shatta Wale as he lives a luxurious life unlike him.

After a whole paragraph of praise to Sarkodie, the bloggers dished out uncool words to the rapper.

They cautioned him to particularly stop saying Shatta buys fake items as his wife’s wardrobe could be packed with cheap inferior dresses.

“All insults are welcome …a short story about Sarkodie …I really like dis man very much for one reason… his tolerance and self-respect. …he doesn’t bark or talk a lot… He gives himself some distances from people for dat one thumbs up .

“He claims Shatta Wale buys fake [aluminium] chains. Do you know wat?…before you will see Sarkodie wearing an expensive thing…it’s either gifted or sponsored by someone. He is really really stingy…someone who can’t buy a phone for himself. ..how much more of buying a golden chain?? you spend on nothing.

“The last time I checked … [the necklace you are wearing] is the only necklace you have……you aren’t expensive so I don’t expect you to attack someone with an expensive and luxury things ooooo before you see his fault…kindly enter your bedroom now and open Tracy Sarkcess wardrobe and come back you go see rags upon rags….ebi w) wo fie oooo tom!!! ,” the post read.