Shatta Wale Replies Sarkodie In New Video
The whole country came to a shut down after Sarkodie babysat Shatta wale with his diss track. And just when we thought Shatta was dead he has resurrected with a new car.
It seems Shatta Wale is not ready to relinquish his bragging rights despite all the lessons from My Advice. We spotted a video on his SnapChat after the diss song was released.
He was seen dressed in his 'reign' clothes yet again flaunting his newly acquired V-8. As to whether its tear rubber or home used we have no idea.
This video says Shatta is tough-skinned and indestructible. WATCH SHATTA'S REPLY HERE: