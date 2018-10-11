Okraku Mantey Warns Over Unnecessary “Beefing” In Music Industry

President of the Creative Arts Council, Mark Okraku Mantey has warned against the negative impact beefs in the music industry could have on society.

Okraku Mantey says although beefs in the industry are a good marketing strategy, it should not be encouraged because it could harm the country. “We are gradually directing our country,” in the wrong direction, he warned.

His warning follows the public buzz Sarkodie’s diss track targetted at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has generated.

The diss song, ‘My Advice’, seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper uses strong language to attack Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

While some industry persons have noted that beefs are very good for business and the growth of the industry, the President of the Creative Arts Council is urging caution.

“Now they are saying that because of commerce, these people are going to make money and so let’s encourage people,” to attack each other using music.

“If you watch ‘Nsromma’ on Adom TV most of the kids are singing songs that if you ask them to explain, they don’t understand it…,” a worried Mark Okraku Mantey said on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Thursday.

He warned: “Let’s be careful and mindful of how we are saying that ‘because it’s bringing money’...”

“Very soon I can also write a song dissing the president of the country; is that where we want to go as a people, is that where we want to gradually mold our culture into?”

Mr Mantey, who is also the CEO of Slip Entertainment is demanding action to “check commerce against culture. If we are not careful we will take the pain when we are old…let’s not disappoint the next generation,” he added.