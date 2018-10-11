Comedy Express: DKB Electrifies Stage

DKB's Comedy Express show lived up to its hype, as some of Ghana's comedians took turns to put up 'rib splitting' performances to the excitement of all audiences.

The comedy event, which was held at the Cockpit Bar & Lounge, Achimota Mall in Accra last Saturday, brought together a large number of comedy audience together.

The performances on the night have been described as top class.

Among some of the amazing comedians who performed on the night were James Brown, Teekay, Alowess, Opana Pop, Sportoo, Crypto, Comedian Waris and DKB, with MJ The Comedian as the MC of the night.

Each of them gave out their best. Their jokes brought a lot of excitement and laughter in the auditorium.

The event also had a number of Ghanaian celebrities making appearances, and they were not left out of the moment.

Among them were KSM, boxer Ayittey Powers, Coded and Flowking Stone.

There was also the MD of Multimedia, Mr. Santokh Singh, among many other personalities.

Comedy Express is a premium monthly comedy show that is held every first Saturday of the month.

The next edition will come off on November 3 and advance tickets are on sale.

It also airs on Joy Prime TV and one can also watch every episode on YouTube by subscribing to the channel 'Comedy Express Ghana'.