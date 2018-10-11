Actress Fetes Street Children

Abena Ghana (2nd left) and her team

Actress Abena Ghana, born Cecilia Gyase, took to the street on Tuesday to feed some underprivileged children in Accra.

This is part of her 'Konamah Charity Project' to give back to society and also protect the vulnerable in the society.

A lot of children were treated to good food and drinks as part of the activity.

The beautiful actress went onto the street with an entourage, including some actors. They started from the streets of East Legon through to Shiashie and finally ended at the Dzorwulu traffic light.

The children who could not hide their joy thanked the actress and her foundation for the kind gesture.

Since its inception, the project has been supporting the marginalised in the society, including visiting orphanages to make donations.

Abena Ghana is currently one of Ghana's actresses doing very well in the industry. She is a feminist, an entrepreneur and a television host.