You'll Soon Be Irrelevant - Sarkodie To Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale and Sarkodie

The one-time friendly relationship that existed between rapper Sarkodie and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has gone sour, with each of them throwing jabs at the other.

Yesterday, Sarkodie released a freestyle video of 'Advice'; a song which is believed to be targeted at Shatta Wale.

The full version of the video and the song was later released on YouTube, in which Sarkodie described Shatta as an insecure attention seeker.

According to him, attention seeking is not a bad thing but too much of it is “chronic disease.”

“Your brand [is not] strong enough, If it is strong then keep quiet. You will soon [leave]…You showed dick, one day you will show buttocks. The last thing [that I] want is attention,” he rapped.

Sarkodie went on to question the dancehall artiste's claim to wealth and asked him to stop wearing cheap jewellery.

“Who gives a f*** about your chicken change property…f*** all the bragging and chill because honestly your whole bank account couldn't buy you one tear rubber [Range Rover] Evoque but you claiming supremacy,” he also added in the song.

The new song follows Shatta Wale's recent attacks on Sarkordie and Kwaw Kese.

In an interview on Luv FM in Kumasi, Shatta Wale described Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie as some of Ghana’s poor artistes.

But Sarkodie has no issue with Shatta Wale for calling him poor, saying, “If being poor is like me then father bless me with poverty.”

Sarkodie also called Shatta Wale a “fool” in the freestyle and described his insults as a distraction to his plans, hence the decision to address him.

Sarkodie mentioned that Shatta Wale has been overwhelmed by his fame and, therefore, reminded him that his brand is not strong enough and thus he will soon be irrelevant in the music industry.

Both artistes have trended since yesterday, with a lot more social media users expecting a reply from Shatta Wale. But as of press time yesterday, he hadn't said a word.