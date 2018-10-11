GMA UK: Patience Nyarko Beats Joe Mettle to win Gospel Artiste of the Year

Even though Joe Mettle was crowned Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, he couldn’t maintain his glory in the just ended Ghana Music Awards UK which was held at Gaumont Palace (Dominion Center).

Gospel sensational, Patience Nyarko beat Joe Mettle and other six nominees in the Ghana Music Awards UK edition, to win the Gospel Artiste of the year and Gospel Song of the year with her Obi Nyanime song, which for almost a year has topped the gospel music charts.

To most people, her awards didn’t come as a surprise because Patience Nyarko has made a mark and won the hearts of many with Obi Nyanime, which was on the lips of gospel music lovers.

Expressing her gratitude towards the awards, the ‘Wafom Kwan’ hit maker promised to work tirelessly to promote the gospel through her songs “It’s overwhelming to know that your work is been acknowledged and I am much grateful to God Almighty, the organizers and everyone who made this possible. These awards call for more work and I promise to work harder than before to help lift the name of the Most High God through my voice”

The gospel icon is currently promoting yet another hit titled ‘Follow Me’, featuring Lord Benzie. The single is a mid-tempo danceable song with danceable beats suitable for any social event.