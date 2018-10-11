Shatta Wale Advised To Ignore Sarkodie’s Diss Song

Artiste Manager and entertainment pundit Nana Poku Ashis, has adviced Shatta Wale not to reply Sarkodie’s diss song.

The artiste manager, who works with Zylofon Music, the label on which Shatta Wale is signed onto, believes that the time is not right for the dancehall artiste to reply the rapper.

The diss song, ‘My Advice’, which takes jabs at Shatta Wale, since its release Wednesday, has sent social media buzzing.

‘My Advice’ seems to be Sarkodie’s response to Shatta Wale after the latter described him as “very poor”.

In the freestyle video, the rapper attacked Shatta Wale and described him as an insecure attention seeker.

Watch the video below (NB: Strong language - viewer discretion is advised)

“Your brand [is not] strong enough, If it is strong then keep quiet. You will soon [leave]…You showed d***, one day you will show buttocks. The last thing [that I] want is attention,” he rapped.

Sarkodie questioned the dancehall artiste’s claim to wealth and asked him to stop wearing cheap jewellery.

“Who gives an f*** about your chicken change property…f*** all the bragging and chill because honestly your whole bank account couldn’t buy you one tear rubber [Range Rover] Evoque but you’re claiming supremacy,” he jabbed.

Since the release of diss track, a number of entertainment personalities, Captain Planet, D-Black, Edem, Ponobiom, Bisa Kdei, Peace Hyde, Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale’s buddy Pope Skinny and a host of others, have reacted on social media.

Nana Poku Ashis

But commenting on the track as a pundit on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Ashis says while he thinks it will be fair for Shatta Wale to reply Sarkodie, the time is not right.

“If he wants to follow up with a diss, fine…” but “If I were Shatta I will concentrate on the album,” after the album, which is set for release on October 13, he will come back with a reply.

“If I were to advise him he shouldn’t replay,” he stressed and noted that he has gathered that a lot of people want to also release diss songs targeted at Shatta Wale.

Ashis blamed Shatta Wale, who believes people see him as the ‘Mugabe’ of the music industry, for all the attacks targeted at him explaining that, “if he didn’t start it nobody go continue…”

“From here if he wants the one unity he is talking about, he should just be straight,” he advised the controversial dancehall artiste.

The artiste manager nevertheless believes that Sarkodie’s diss song and constant attacks at Shatta Wale “will rather shoot the ‘Reign’ album up” because it has brought a lot of attention to the album.