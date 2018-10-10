Angry Sarkodie Shades Shatta Wale; Calls Him Poor

King Sarkodie has finally silenced Shatta Wale with a freestyle song he released today.

The boss of the shatta militants, Shatta Wale went rouge weeks past and launched attacks on other artists in the industry. Amongst the targeted were Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie.

Earlier this week, Kwaw retailed with a proper diss song after countless banter back and forth on social media. Even though the diss song titled 'Porkum' generated interest what we are experiencing from Sark's lash out is unmatched.

As usual, the King had to let his reign be felt. And he did it right before the launch of the reign album to declare who is indeed reigning. My favourite verse happens to be, 'Stop all the bragging and chill because honestly, your whole bank account cannot buy one tear rubber Vogue.'

Shatta, Sark says you have chicken change property oo … is it true? WATCH DISS TRACK HERE: