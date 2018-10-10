modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
30 minutes ago | Music News

Angry Sarkodie Shades Shatta Wale; Calls Him Poor

Grace Afua Somuah-Annan - pulse.com.gh
Angry Sarkodie Shades Shatta Wale; Calls Him Poor

King Sarkodie has finally silenced Shatta Wale with a freestyle song he released today.

The boss of the shatta militants, Shatta Wale went rouge weeks past and launched attacks on other artists in the industry. Amongst the targeted were Kwaw Kese and Sarkodie.

Earlier this week, Kwaw retailed with a proper diss song after countless banter back and forth on social media. Even though the diss song titled 'Porkum' generated interest what we are experiencing from Sark's lash out is unmatched.

As usual, the King had to let his reign be felt. And he did it right before the launch of the reign album to declare who is indeed reigning. My favourite verse happens to be, 'Stop all the bragging and chill because honestly, your whole bank account cannot buy one tear rubber Vogue.'

Shatta, Sark says you have chicken change property oo … is it true? WATCH DISS TRACK HERE:

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Life does not just happen to you - it is all about choices and how you react to every situation.

By: TB Joshua quot-img-1
body-container-line