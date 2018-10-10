modernghana logo

21 minutes ago | Celebrity

Sarkodie’s Diss Song On Shatta Gets Social Media Talking

Pulse Staff - pulse.com.gh
Ghanaians will not get regular 'beef' days in the music industry like what Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are serving right now.

In an unexpected twist to events, Sarkodie finally responded to jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The 'diss song' titled 'My Advice' that has since its release on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, gone viral on Ghana's social media has a host of punchlines.

A notable jab from Sarkodie concerning Shatta Wale's fashion sense is when he talked about the 'Gringo' hitmaker's accessories when he dresses.

'I'm trying to leave a blueprint. I'm from Tema, what the f**k did you think? Memp3 kasa but I'm touching on a few things,' Sarkodie raps in 'My Advice'.

'Gyae alumi no sh3 na k)hy3 cue blings!,' The Highest adds with a bang. Here are all the times Shatta Wale wore the 'Alumi' blings Sarkodie talked about.

OK, wait! Watch the video first.
1

1010201854145 i4ep276gfb shattawale

Shatta Wale
2

1010201854145 swnaqecp5k shattawale633x406

9 times Shatta Wale wore the 'Alumi' blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

3

1010201854145 0g830n4ayt shattawalei

Shatta Wale
4

1010201854145 swnaqdcp5k shattawale

Shatta Wale
5

1010201854145 i4ep276gfa 57724dc477b84982bfda5fcac639b6b7

Shatta Wale
6

1010201854145 0f72ylkxxs 98458559dbbmixcxgaaxhdp

Shatta Wale
7

1010201854145 qvlxpcb543 shattawaletimaya678x381

Shatta Wale
8

1010201854146 h41o2s6fey 2244992210214089622384907344502574936840885n740x493

Shatta Wale
King of Blings

1010201854146 vbqduhgtsn shattawale

Shatta Wale

body-container-line