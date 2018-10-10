Sarkodie’s Diss Song On Shatta Gets Social Media Talking

Ghanaians will not get regular 'beef' days in the music industry like what Sarkodie and Shatta Wale are serving right now.

In an unexpected twist to events, Sarkodie finally responded to jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale.

The 'diss song' titled 'My Advice' that has since its release on Wednesday, October 10, 2018, gone viral on Ghana's social media has a host of punchlines.

A notable jab from Sarkodie concerning Shatta Wale's fashion sense is when he talked about the 'Gringo' hitmaker's accessories when he dresses.

'I'm trying to leave a blueprint. I'm from Tema, what the f**k did you think? Memp3 kasa but I'm touching on a few things,' Sarkodie raps in 'My Advice'.

'Gyae alumi no sh3 na k)hy3 cue blings!,' The Highest adds with a bang. Here are all the times Shatta Wale wore the 'Alumi' blings Sarkodie talked about.

OK, wait! Watch the video first.

Shatta Wale

9 times Shatta Wale wore the 'Alumi' blings Sarkodie talked about in the diss song

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale

King of Blings



Shatta Wale

