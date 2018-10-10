Sarkodie disses Shatta Wale on viral song My Advice (Video)

Rapper Sarkodie has jumped to the top of the social media trends in Ghana after releasing a diss track which fires a string of salvoes at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The three-minute verse is laid on the instrumental of Joey B's hit song which features La Meme Gang and Sarkodie puts the beat to good use on the song which he titled: My Advice.

Shatta had in an interview with DJ Reuben on Kumasi based Luv 99.5 FM branded artistes Kwaw Kesse and Sarkodie as impoverished.

Shatta said: “I am talking about the problem that it is in the music industry that they know it’s a problem which they don’t want people to know, because when people know that right now Kwaw Kese is very poor, Sarkodie is poor….”

Sarkodie's verse features a string of unprintable jabs but the best of his radio-friendly barbs have been reproduced below;

"If being poor be like me, then Father I beg you just bless me with poverty," Sarkodie raps in an apparent response to Shatta Wale referring to him as poor.

He continues, "... Your whole bank account no fit buy you one tear-rubber Vogue but you claiming supremacy".

Sarkodie goes in: "Confidence is when you able to compliment people without you feeling insecure, so if you feel say you got it, no need to downplay the next man".