If Being Poor Is Like Me, God Bless Me With Poverty – Sarkodie To Shatta Wale

Ghana has arguable Sarkodie and Shatta Wale as two of the best and most hyped musicians the country has ever seen.

In music, controversy is a great thing to send the message out there and Shatta Wale has been the king of music controversies in Ghana. On a media tour ahead of his album release, 'The Reign Album', the 'Gringo' hitmaker has stepped on a lot of toes.

Among the many Ghanaian musicians, Shatta Wale dissed include Sarkodie, 'Ghana's fastest rapper alive'.

'The Highest' is a man of many words buy has limited those words when it comes to replying what Shatta Wale says about him.

On Wednesday, October 10, Sarkodie displayed what millennials these days will classify as 'e over am!'. The award-winning Ghanaian rapper released a freestyle video titled 'My Advice'.

One does not have to listen further to the point where he talks about showing a d**k to know that this was a Shatta Wale diss.

Sarkodie touches on a host of things including Shatta Wale's dressing and his claims of having a full bank account.

Having his say on a previous comment from the 'Ayoo' singer about him being poor, Sarkodie said:

'If being poor is like me, Father bless me with poverty.' Check out the full video below and enjoy: