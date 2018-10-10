modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Church Services Are Simply Canaanite Entertainment!!—letter To Eric In Ghan...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23 minutes ago | Celebrity

Social media “Freezes” Over Sarkodie's Jab On Shatta Wale

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Social media “Freezes” Over Sarkodie's Jab On Shatta Wale

It seems everyone was waiting on rapper Sarkodie to replied dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The rapper has finally responded to all the jabs from fellow musician Shatta Wale with a hot new diss freestyle 'Advice'.

The dancehall artiste has been jabbing the SarkCess Music label boss on countless occasions for 'not supporting him'.

It all statred in an interview Shatta Wale had on Hitz FM claiming Sarkodie refused to appear on set for their collaboration song 'Dancehall Commando' video shoot.

Read reactions below:

1010201834152 0h830n4ayt akuammama

1010201834153 1h830n4aau reactions

1010201834153 pukwo0a442 smreactions

1010201834153 8cs1vjiuup lol

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1I didn't lie because i wasn't talking to them and i don't fear anyone - well except God

By: JUSTICE ANKRAH quot-img-1
body-container-line