Sarkodie Unleashes Hell On Shatta In New Video

Arguably African’s best rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie, has spite venom at Shatta Wale in new video.

The SackNation boss “Sarkodie” who is obviously peeved by Shatta Wale’s comment that he is poor and has nothing to show as a musician has replied him in his latest video.

Readers could recall that, the “Freedom” music fame “Shatta Wale” attacked Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Kwaw Kese on Accra based radio station Hitz FM describing them as hypocrites who don’t appreciate their fans.

Well, the beef has just begun as Sarkodie has unleashed some hard punches on Shatta Wale for disrespecting him.

see video here:

