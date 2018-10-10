World Mental Health Day: Lady Gaga Talks About Importance Of Mental Health

Award-winning musician and actress, Lady Gaga

It's #WorldMentalHealthDay today.

With that in mind, one of the world's biggest pop stars has been calling out for greater help for those in need and for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

In a joint article in The Guardian, alongside the World Health Organisation’s Dr Tedros Adhanom, Lady G wrote: "By the time you finish reading this, at least six people will have killed themselves around the world.

“Those six are a tiny fraction of the 800,000 people who will kill themselves this year - more than the population of Washington DC, Oslo or Cape Town."

She added: "At present, every nation in the world is a ‘developing’ country when it comes to mental health."

Earlier today, it was announced a minister for suicide prevention has been appointed in England as the government hosts the first ever global mental health summit.