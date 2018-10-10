S.K. Boafo Honoured

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of S.K. Boafo Travel & Tour Company, Dr. Seth K. Boafo, has been awarded at the 2018 WBAF-UAMDC Africa Excellence Awards.

The CEO was awarded for his dynamic and visionary leader at the maiden ceremony held in Accra on Thursday at Mendiata Hotel, Achimota Golf Hill.

The citation presented to the businessman read, “For braving all odds to succeed as an indigenous entrepreneur, who has contributed immensely in creating jobs, changing and affecting lives as a philanthropist.”

Dr. S. K Boafo, who expressed gratitude to the organisers for recognising his efforts in supporting the needy in the society, disclosed that as a philanthropist, he has sponsored a number of needy but brilliant students.

According to him, his outfit has over the past three years registered over 7,000 Ghanaians on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

K Boafo was also adjudged the overall best transport company at the maiden edition of Ghana National Chamber of Commerce (GNCC) Business Awards in 2017.

WBAF-UAMDC Africa Excellence Awards seeks to recognise leaders and business moguls who have excelled in their respective field of endeavours and also made impact in contributing to the development of people's capacities by providing mentorship, coaching and opening job opportunities for the youth in Africa.

The awards honour those who stand out in imagining, discussing and shaping the future of an entrepreneurial world.