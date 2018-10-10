Shatta Wale Disses Kwaw Kese In New Song “School Father”

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has no plans of replaying a diss song rapper Kwaw Kese has released to attack him.

The musician says he has a lot ahead of him now and will therefore not waste his time replying the rapper.

A lingering beef between Shatta Wale and Kwaw Kese, took a different turn when the dancehall act alleged in an interview that Kwaw Kese was broke.

Shatta Wale later also told Delay in another interview that, “that thing Kwaw Kese said on Delay show years back, that is the same thing I’m saying now so be wise and think like a grown-up. If I were you, I wouldn’t be talking nonsense looking at the things you went through so listen to me carefully.”

Not amused by those comments, Kwaw Kese replied that “Shatta is always talking about unity but still dissing your colleagues, masa be straight!!!!”

He later released videos to attack Shatta Wale including the most recent hard-hitting diss song, ‘Porkum’.

Commenting on the unending ‘war’ between himself and Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale told Andy Dosty in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM: “If Kwaw Kese wants to beef me there is a way we can talk about this and start this beef so nicely…”

“Where I’ve gotten to right now I’m not ready for beef,” he said adding that he wants to push his ‘Reign’ album.

The SM boss’ answer forced Andy Dosty to quiz further why he was swift to reply Yaa Pono’s diss song and won’t do same when it comes to Kwaw Kese’s.

“Yaa Pono’s time was perfect… because I was going to America so I just had to demolish him quick and just go and come…me I like beef, beef is good for the game,” Shatta Wale explained.

The dancehall later confirmed Kwaw Kese’s disclosure that he was the SM boss’ ‘father’ in school.

“He left school before I came so he was my school father…I always call him school father…,” Shatta Wale confirmed.

“The kind of respect I have for him, I know he’s also helped in building up this industry so he should know what this game is about it's not about we taking feelings…,” the dancehall act urged.