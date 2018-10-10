Watch Market Women Jam To Kinaata’s Hit Song

Kofi Kinaata’s “Move” mantra has gained impetus in a market in Elmina in the central region as his song “Play” managed to get the fish mongers to move in the most incredible way.

In a video shared by the artiste, some excited group of fish mongers are seen dancing to the musician’s recent release.

Unfazed by the panful of fishes, a woman wearing an orange head gear had taken the center stage to exhibit her dancing prowess as others cheered her on.

In no time others joined in to challenge her with their equally energetic dance moves.

“Life is too short to worry [about circumstances] … so Happy Yourself!! 😂😂😂 Shoutz to the women at Elmina Fish Market for jamming to my “More Mbelede” track. #PLAY #TeamMooove,” the caption of the video read.

Watch video below.

