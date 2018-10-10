You’re An Amazing Woman – Edem Praises Wife

Musician Edem, born Denning Edem Agbeviadey has rained praises on his wife Stacey Osekere for playing the perfect mother and wife.

In a touching note on Instagram, the rapper praised her for giving him wonderful children and stable home throughout their four years of marriage.

He thanked God for enriching his life as he recounted his humble beginning in his post.

“Dear God, an orphan doesn’t deserve all this blessings…You brought me far and I haven’t even started… Bless every struggling person #Edemfestloading Thank you Naa for giving me such amazing kids…God bless you,” he said.

Edem and Stacy tied the knot on April 23, 2014 in a private ceremony at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

In February 2011, Stacey delivered Edem’s first child.

Close friends maintain the two are very fond of each other and have been committed ever since they started dating.

See post below:

